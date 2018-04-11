Filed Under:Child Death, Fergus Falls

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Charges could be filed Wednesday against two people arrested in connection to the death of a child in Fergus Falls.

Police say a 6-year-old boy, who was not breathing, was brought to a hospital Monday afternoon. The boy died.

An autopsy is still pending, but police say there is clear indication the boy had been a victim of neglect and abuse.

Police say the boy and a sibling had been living with 40-year-old Bobbie Bishop and 44-year-old Walter Wynhoff, and their legal guardian lived in Montana.

Both Bishop and Wynoff were arrested.

Police say the children had been living with the two for less than a year, and that the kids were not enrolled in school.

The investigation is ongoing.

