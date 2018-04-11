MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency will announce the state’s plan for investing the money it got from the Volkswagen emissions settlement on Wednesday.

In 2016, a federal judge has approved a $15 billion settlement for claims following the emissions cheating controversy, making it the largest auto-scandal settlement in U.S. history.

Thousands of Volkswagen diesel vehicles have been driving around Minnesota for years, sending potentially harmful nitrogen oxide into the air.

In all, Minnesota is getting a $47 million settlement from the German auto maker, which will come in installments over the coming years.

Their plan will manage the funds through five grant programs focused on school bus replacements, heavy-duty on, off-road and electric vehicles as well as electric vehicle charging stations.

The federal government has air quality standards for vehicles because they want to protect people with respiratory diseases like asthma and bronchitis.

More specific details on the plan will be made available on Wednesday morning at a press conference at the State Capitol.