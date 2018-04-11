(credit: MSHSL)

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (WCCO)– The unseasonably cool April temperatures, combined with poor field conditions and frozen turf, have led Minnesota high school sports officials to make a temporary change to the rules.

This only applies to the spring baseball and softball season, where two schools may now agree to play two five-inning games in a doubleheader format. The games are typically seven innings long.

Over the past month, we have seen state high school teams getting pretty creative with how they are practicing, including runners practicing hurdles indoors and even tennis players out on the ice.

This isn’t the first time a temporary change like this has been made.

The high school league made similar alterations to the season in 2013 and 2014.

Below is the full memo on softball and baseball changes sent out by the MSHSL.

MSHSL: Baseball & Softball Spring 2018

Due to the unseasonably cool temperatures, poor field conditions, frozen turf, and supply of officials, the MSHSL Board of Directors’ Executive Committee has taken action to increase the opportunities for member schools to schedule and complete contests in a condensed season. This memo identifies a process to be used for the regular season only for the Spring 2018 baseball and softball season.

Length of Games

The length of a baseball or softball game may be amended as follows:

• By mutual agreement of the schools, two member schools may agree to play two 5 inning games in a doubleheader format, or as currently available, doubleheaders may be played with the first game lasting 7 innings and the second game lasting 5 innings or until a “regulation game” is completed

• Single games must still be played under the NFHS rules requiring 7 inning games or until a “regulation game” is completed.

• Appropriate application of the rules regarding “regulation game” and “suspended game” is required. To review these rules, please see the softball and baseball activity pages in the online Rules and Policy Manual.

Officiating Waiver Process

While every effort should be made to have two registered officials, the following officiating arrangements can be used by following the waiver process*:

• Softball: One registered official is required and two are recommended. Using a single non-registered official requires a waiver*.

• Baseball: Two registered officials are required. Using one registered and one non-registered official or using only one registered official requires a waiver*.

*A waiver may be obtained by sending an email to Jason Nickleby, MSHSL Coordinator of Officials at jnickleby@mshsl.org prior to the first pitch of the contest. The waiver is in effect upon the submission of the email. Verification of the receipt of the waiver will take place within 24 hours.