Emery Jarris Winford (credit: Hennepin County Sheriff's Office)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police are looking for a 42-year-old St. Paul man after he was officially charged in a crash that killed an Uber driver in March, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Emery Winford was charged with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide and two counts of criminal vehicular operation in connection to the crash that killed 48-year-old Abdishakur Sandiko and injured his passenger.

The accident happened on the evening of March 16 in north Minneapolis. Police said an SUV struck an Uber car in the intersection, sending it into a large electrical box. Sandiko died three days later.

Police say the driver of the SUV, identified as Winford, had a blood alcohol content reading of just under .17, which is double the legal limit.

A witness said Winford was driving erratically and well above the speed limit before the collision.

The criminal complaint was issued as a warrant and police are now searching for Winford, who was released on March 21 without charges.

If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison per criminal vehicular homicide charge and up to 3 years per criminal vehicular operation charge.