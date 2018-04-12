MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After 14 years, The Minnesota Timberwolves snapped the longest playoff drought in NBA history. So, when it comes to post-season sports, who are the winners and losers? How many times have teams made it to the playoffs? Good Question.
This question can be a tough one to answer given teams have moved and changed hands over the years. It’s also important to note some professional teams started back in the early 1900s while others just started within the last decade. But, let’s still give it a try.
NFL
Most: New York Giants, Green Bay Packers, Dallas Cowboys (32 seasons)
Minnesota: 29 seasons
Least: Houston Texans, 4 seasons
WNBA
Most: Los Angeles Sparks, 17 seasons
Minnesota: 9 seasons
MLB
Most: Yankees
Minnesota: 15 seasons (including the 1901-1960 Washington Senators)
Least: Miami Marlins, 2 seasons
NHL
Most: Montreal Canadiens, 83 seasons
Minnesota Wild: 9 seasons
Minnesota North Stars: 17 seasons
Least: Las Vegas Golden Knights, 1 season
NBA
Most: Los Angeles Lakers: 60 seasons (including 1947-1960 Minneapolis Lakers)
Minnesota: 9 seasons
Least: New Orleans Pelicans, 6 seasons