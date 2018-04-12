MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After 14 years, The Minnesota Timberwolves snapped the longest playoff drought in NBA history. So, when it comes to post-season sports, who are the winners and losers? How many times have teams made it to the playoffs? Good Question.

This question can be a tough one to answer given teams have moved and changed hands over the years. It’s also important to note some professional teams started back in the early 1900s while others just started within the last decade. But, let’s still give it a try.

NFL

Most: New York Giants, Green Bay Packers, Dallas Cowboys (32 seasons)

Minnesota: 29 seasons

Least: Houston Texans, 4 seasons

WNBA

Most: Los Angeles Sparks, 17 seasons

Minnesota: 9 seasons

MLB

Most: Yankees

Minnesota: 15 seasons (including the 1901-1960 Washington Senators)

Least: Miami Marlins, 2 seasons

NHL

Most: Montreal Canadiens, 83 seasons

Minnesota Wild: 9 seasons

Minnesota North Stars: 17 seasons

Least: Las Vegas Golden Knights, 1 season

NBA

Most: Los Angeles Lakers: 60 seasons (including 1947-1960 Minneapolis Lakers)

Minnesota: 9 seasons

Least: New Orleans Pelicans, 6 seasons