MINNEAPOLIS, MN - AUGUST 28: Lindsay Whalen #13 of the Minnesota Lynx shoots a free throw during the game against the Seattle Storm during the WNBA game on August 28, 2016 at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.(credit: David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The University of Minnesota announced Thursday it has named Lindsay Whalen its next women’s basketball coach.

Whalen, a Hutchinson native, is one of the most decorated players in Gophers history. She led Minnesota to the NCAA Final Four back in 2004. She had also spent the last several years as the point guard for the Minnesota Lynx, winning four WNBA titles the last seven seasons.

“People talk about the `it’ factor, and that is always difficult to define, but everyone who has ever spent time around Lindsay Whalen knows she has it,” said Minnesota Athletic Director Mark Coyle. “She has excelled at everything she has ever done in her life because she’s unflappable, determined and has a legendary work ethic. She’s played for some of the top coaches in the world, she’s competed at the highest levels the sport has to offer, and I know she will be a great head coach for our women’s basketball program.”

Part of the agreement for Whalen to become coach includes her being able to continue playing for the Lynx. Whalen released a statement Thursday, saying she intends to play for the Lynx this season.

“I would like to thank Coach Reeve and the Lynx organization for their support during this process. As I started this process with the University of Minnesota, it was important to me that I returned to the Lynx this season. I’m very excited about our upcoming season and I look forward to returning to a renovated Target Center and playing in front of our great fans,” Whalen said.

Whalen was a high school star in Hutchinson, earning all-state honors four straight years.

She also won two gold medals with the U.S. Women’s National Team in 2010, 2012, 2014 and 2016.