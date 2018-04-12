Filed Under:Jobs, St. Michael's Mount
(credit: CBS)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Do you often think about what your dream job would be? Maybe this one fits the bill.

How would you like to live in a free house, on an island, with a castle?

It has a quaint little village with a population of about 30 people, so you wouldn’t be too lonely.

The position is “visitor services manager” on an island called St. Michael’s Mount, right off the southern coast of England.

You’d be taking care of the tourists who visit the island, and it pays between $34,000 and $41,000 per year.

