Scott Staska (credit: Waite Park Police)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A central Minnesota superintendent is facing several misdemeanor charges for allegedly exposing himself to employees in multiple gas stations over the past year.

Scott Staska, the superintendent of Rocori Public Schools, is charged with 10 counts of indecent exposure, court documents filed in Stearns County show.

According to the criminal complaint, the 56-year-old from Cold Spring was captured on surveillance video exposing himself repeatedly at three area gas stations between May 2017 and March 2018.

The gas stations were the Kwik Trip located on Great Oaks Drive in Waite Park, the Kwik Trip on 10th Avenue South in Waite Park, and the SuperAmerica on 3rd Street Northeast in Waite Park.

When speaking with investigators last month, Staska admitted he was the man in the surveillance footage, the complaint states.

Staska is summoned to appear in court on May 15. For each indecent exposure count, he faces a maximum penalty of 90 days in jail and a $1,000 fine.

Staska has been the superintendent of Rocori Public Schools since 2002. He has since been placed on administrative leave.