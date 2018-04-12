Filed Under:Local TV, Minnesota Department Of Human Services, MinnesotaCare
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — State officials say they will not try to collect a backlog of $30 million in MinnesotaCare premiums that weren’t paid.

The health care program for those with low incomes didn’t get paid because of problems with a computer system.

The Minnesota Department of Human Services says the problems have been fixed, but they say identifying the people who had not been billed would likely cost more than the money the state would collect.

Comments
  1. KellyRedcont (@KellyRedcont) says:
    April 12, 2018 at 7:01 pm

    30 million WT Fish. just let it go but if I owe any Minnesota tax and do not pat they come put me in jail! What a farce!

