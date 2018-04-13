APRIL SNOWSTORM: Latest Forecast | School Closings & Delays | Live Radars | Weather App | Traffic Conditions
Filed Under:Child Death Investigation, Toddler Death, Wilkin County

BRECKENRIDGE, Minn. (AP) — Police are investigating the death of a 3-year-old in Wilkin County.

Authorities say emergency responders were called to an apartment in Breckenridge on Tuesday because the child wasn’t breathing. Efforts to revive the toddler were unsuccessful. Officials say there was no apparent cause of death.

An autopsy will be done at the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch