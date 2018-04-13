BRECKENRIDGE, Minn. (AP) — Police are investigating the death of a 3-year-old in Wilkin County.

Authorities say emergency responders were called to an apartment in Breckenridge on Tuesday because the child wasn’t breathing. Efforts to revive the toddler were unsuccessful. Officials say there was no apparent cause of death.

An autopsy will be done at the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office.

