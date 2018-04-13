(credit: CBS)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesotans face cyber attacks every day.

Minnesota IT Services says it deals with threats from over 150 countries, and to keep systems safe, they’ve figured out a five-year strategy plan.

The details were released Friday.

The plan includes building more secure applications, educating employees about cyber risks and responding to security threats faster.

“The focus of our efforts is not simply to make security bigger. We’re really prioritizing effectiveness and efficiency with our resources,” chief information security officer Aaron Call said. “We know this is a good plan, and we know if we can implement the plan, we will keep Minnesotans more secure and we know this needs to be implemented aggressively.”

