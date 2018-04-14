APRIL SNOW: Saturday Forecast | Snow Emergencies | Closings & Delays | Live Radar | Weather App | Photo Gallery
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Buck Hill is open Saturday. The storm means more time for skiers and snowboarders to enjoy the slopes.

The season has already gone well beyond most years, and Saturday’s snowfall is keeping the lifts moving.

“So it’s pretty lit out here, snowing. It’s nice. Buck Hill’s open for the weekend so we’re riding out here,” one snowboarder said.

“People are loving it,” a Buck Hill spokesperson said. “We get calls from all over the area asking, checking to make sure that we’re open. People want to come out and keep the season going.”

Buck Hill is only open until 6 p.m. Saturday. Ski hills are encouraging people to watch Facebook for the latest on the season and open hours.

