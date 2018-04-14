MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Public Safety has released new information on a deadly officer involved shooting this week.

On Thursday morning, Washington County sheriff’s deputies responded to a call of a suicidal man near the intersection of Lake Elmo Avenue and 34th Street North in Lake Elmo.

Investigators say deputies made contact with 23-year-old Benjamin Evans, who was holding a gun. Officers attempted to persuade him to put down the gun.

At one point, deputy Brian Krook shot Evans. He was taken to Regions Hospital, where he died.

A handgun was recovered near Evans at the scene.

Krook is now on administrative leave which is standard procedure.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension was brought in to investigate the shooting. Officials said they’re evaluating whether or not the shooting was captured on body cameras or dashboard cameras.