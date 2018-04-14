APRIL SNOWSTORM: Saturday Forecast | School Closings & Delays | Live Radars | Weather App | Traffic | Gallery
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Twins announced Saturday morning that their evening game scheduled against the Chicago White Sox has been postponed.

The Twins also had their Friday night game against the White Sox postpone as a winter storm is bearing down on Minnesota and the Twin Cities. Parts of the state could see up to a foot or more of snow.

It’s the first time in the history of Target Field that consecutive games have been postponed due to weather. There is still some hope that Sunday’s series finale could be played, but snow is expected to linger into Sunday morning.

The Twins have not yet announced a makeup date for Saturday’s postponement.

