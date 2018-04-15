MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Driving was difficult Saturday night, with the snow coming down so fast and heavy.

State Patrol says there were more than 400 crashes from this weekend’s snowstorm, injuring 51 people leaving one person dead. More than 900 vehicles spun-off the road.

Many roads are still closed in southern Minnesota. You can check which ones on the MnDOT webpage, where you can also see plow cameras all around the state.

Metro Transit is still up and running, though buses will likely see delays as snow continues to fall throughout Sunday.

St. Paul declared a snow emergency Saturday, with parking restrictions going into effect at 9 p.m. that night. Minneapolis declared a snow emergency as well — parking rules start at 9 p.m.