(credit: CBS)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As we approach the second anniversary of Prince’s death, a major symposium kicks of tomorrow at the University of Minnesota called Prince From Minneapolis.

The Symposium is atracting people from around the world and events will take place at the Wiesman Art Museum, Northrup Auditorium and other venues.

The organizers include Charles Smith, Prince’s cousin and former Bandmate and Dr. Mike Alleyne a Professor at Middle Tennessee State University.