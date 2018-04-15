MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – After a weekend snowstorm slammed the Twin Cities, students in St. Paul will have a rare April snow day.

St. Paul Public Schools announced Sunday night that all schools will be closed Monday, adding that all activities and events will be canceled.

As of writing, Minneapolis Public Schools has not cancelled classes for Monday.

The weekend snowstorm dropped nearly 15 inches at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport between Friday morning and Sunday evening, becoming the biggest April snowstorm on record in the metro.

The storm created hazardous conditions on Minnesota roads, resulting in more than 1,700 crashes and spin-outs, two of which were fatal.

The storm’s strong winds and blizzard conditions also closed Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport for several hours on Saturday, leaving hundreds of flights canceled and travelers stranded.

Both Minneapolis and St. Paul declared snow emergencies.