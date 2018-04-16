(credit: Joe Amon/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota lawmakers may set up a task force to study ways to reduce violence against Native American women.

Democratic Rep. Mary Kunesh-Podein says the idea would be to investigate the prevalence of violence and the underlying factors that contribute to it. The task force would report back to lawmakers with recommendations to attack the problem.

Department of Health data show Native American women in the state were seven times more likely to be murdered than white women between 1990 and 2016. But lawmakers and activists on the issue say more data is needed on the problem.

