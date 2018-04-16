MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – After a record April snowstorm dumped more than a foot of snow on the Twin Cities, cross-country skiers were out enjoying the wintry conditions Monday morning.

The Loppet Foundation put on a pop-up cross-country ski race in Theodore Wirth Park in Minneapolis. The race was announced online Sunday and 60 people showed up just hours later for the race.

John Munger, the executive director of the Loppet Foundation, says the skiers were “ecstatic” about the snow.

“The last few weeks have been interesting,” he said. “Everyone’s been complaining about the weather, and yet the skiers…have been calling about how much they love this weather.”

As for down-hill skiers, Wild Mountain in Taylors Falls announced that it would be open until 5 p.m. Monday.

The weekend storm slammed southern Minnesota, setting a record for the biggest April snowstorm.