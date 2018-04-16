(credit: Thinkstock)

Check out the recipes from WCCO This Morning below:

RISE AND SHINE VEGGIE MUFFINS

2 English muffins, split, toasted

– chutney (such as Stonewall Kitchen Old Farmhouse Chutney), to taste

– toppings, as desired: provolone cheese, sliced avocado, fresh baby spinach leaves, sliced tomatoes and jarred roasted red peppers, to taste

2 eggs

Spread cut sides of muffins with chutney; layer bottom muffin with desired toppings and set aside. Spray a nonstick skillet with cooking spray and place over medium heat. Add eggs and cook until whites are nearly set; flip and cook just until whites are done. Place eggs on sandwiches; cover with top muffin. Serve immediately.

Serves 2.

Note: This recipe cooks the eggs over easy, but you can cook them longer or, if desired, cover the pan with a lid halfway through cooking to trap heat on the top side of the egg, allowing the white to cook through without flipping (sunny-side up). If necessary, adjust heat down to prevent the edges of the egg from overcooking.

FRITTATA

1 ½ tsp. olive oil

2-3 cups filling, your choice (see below)

1 clove garlic, finely minced (optional)

½ tsp. kosher salt, plus more to taste

¼ tsp. coarsely ground black pepper, plus more to taste

8 eggs

¾ cup heavy cream

1-2 tsp. finely chopped fresh herbs, to taste

up to 1 cup grated, shredded or crumbled cheese or blend (such as Parmesan, fontina, fresh goat or sharp Cheddar)

In a 10″ nonstick oven-safe skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat; add filling and heat through. Add garlic; sauté 1-2 min. until garlic is fragrant. If needed, season to taste. In a medium mixing bowl, whisk eggs with cream and herbs until just foamy; season with roughly 1/2 tsp. salt and 1/4 tsp. pepper. Pour eggs over filling; sprinkle cheese evenly over egg mixture. Bake in a preheated 325° oven until just barely set in center (about 35 min.). Remove frittata from oven; allow to stand 10 min. before serving.

Serves 6.

FILLING: Use up to 2 cups of fully cooked meat, seafood or poultry and vegetables, such as shrimp with roasted asparagus and tomatoes, sausage with peppers and onions, or use all vegetables, such as broccoli, carrot, zucchini mushroom and onion. The components of the filling should be chopped to no bigger than bite-sized pieces.

Note: Choose herbs and cheeses that compliment your fillings.