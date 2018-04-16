MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Drivers in Minnesota are still dealing with the effects of the biggest April snowstorm in the state’s history.

According to State Patrol, there were 67 crashes statewide from 12:01 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Monday. Someone was injured in 19 of those crashes, but none were serious or fatal.

There were also 111 spinouts and one jackknifed semi, according to State Patrol.

Nearly 15 inches of snow were measured at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport between Friday morning and Sunday evening. The previous record snowstorm was in 1983, when 13.6 inches of snow fell in the Twin Cities.

The roads were even worse over the weekend. The State Patrol says that from Friday morning to Sunday evening, there were 630 crashes, 1,182 spin-outs and 20 jackknifed semis on Minnesota roads. The collisions left 69 people hurt, with two victims suffering serious injuries.

Highways in southern Minnesota, where some areas saw more than 20 inches of snow, were closed at points over the weekend due to blizzard conditions.