MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Due to the heavy snowfall, Meals On Wheels has not been able to deliver hot meals to customers in Minnesota Monday.

According to the organization, five different neighborhood sites closed Monday due to the weather in both Minneapolis and the suburbs.

That means approximately 2,500 customers didn’t get hot meals delivered Monday – about one-fourth of customers in Minnesota.

Every fall, however, customers receive a “blizzard box” with two shelf-stable meals with two meals in it – a soup meal and a tuna fish meal.

Customers usually get the hot meal delivered over the lunch hour. Some receive it daily, while others get the deliveries a couple of times a week.

On any given day Meals on Wheels has around 300 volunteers driving and delivering meals. Over the course of a year approx. 14,000 volunteers serve Meals on Wheels locally.