MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — For three days in a row, fans of the Minnesota Twins had to stay at home rather than attend home games at Target Field.

That’s because for three days, winter weather got in the way, despite it being mid-April.

Now, the team has announced when they will make up the games against the Chicago White Sox that were scheduled for April 13-15.

The first game will be made up Tuesday, June 5 at 3:10 p.m. as part of a straight doubleheader. The t-shirt giveaway for Brian Dozier and Byron Buxton will be moved to that day, along with Jackie Robinson Day commemorations, which had initially been planned for Sunday’s game.

Ticket-holders for what would’ve been Friday’s game can use the value of their ticket as a voucher toward any future regular season games.

The Saturday, April 14 game will be made up on Friday, Sept. 28 at 1:10 p.m. as part of a split doubleheader. That was the game that featured the Twins’ plaid flap-cap giveaway.

The Sunday, April 15 game will be made up on Monday, Aug. 20 at 6:10 p.m.

Ticket-holders for either of the weekend games can use their tickets for admission into the rescheduled game, or exchange them for any future regular season game.