APRIL SNOW: Latest Forecast | Snow Emergencies | Closings & Delays | Live Radar | Weather App | Photo Gallery
Filed Under:Baseball, Local TV, Minnesota Twins, MLB, Winter Weather

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — For three days in a row, fans of the Minnesota Twins had to stay at home rather than attend home games at Target Field.

That’s because for three days, winter weather got in the way, despite it being mid-April.

Now, the team has announced when they will make up the games against the Chicago White Sox that were scheduled for April 13-15.

The first game will be made up Tuesday, June 5 at 3:10 p.m. as part of a straight doubleheader. The t-shirt giveaway for Brian Dozier and Byron Buxton will be moved to that day, along with Jackie Robinson Day commemorations, which had initially been planned for Sunday’s game.

Ticket-holders for what would’ve been Friday’s game can use the value of their ticket as a voucher toward any future regular season games.

The Saturday, April 14 game will be made up on Friday, Sept. 28 at 1:10 p.m. as part of a split doubleheader. That was the game that featured the Twins’ plaid flap-cap giveaway.

The Sunday, April 15 game will be made up on Monday, Aug. 20 at 6:10 p.m.

Ticket-holders for either of the weekend games can use their tickets for admission into the rescheduled game, or exchange them for any future regular season game.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch