MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A jury found a man guilty on a lesser charge Tuesday after the death of an international student at the University of Wisconsin-Stout campus.

Hussain Alnahdi, 24, died from his injuries in October of 2016 after witnesses say he got into an altercation with Cullen Osborne.

Witnesses told police that Osborne punched Alnahdi in the face.

Paramedics airlifted Alnahdi to the hospital where he died during surgery to decrease brain swelling.

A jury found Osborne guilty of aggravated battery, and acquitted him of felony murder.