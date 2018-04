MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities are investigating a double homicide in Otter Tail County.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a residence in Perham early Tuesday morning on a report of an assault.

When they arrived, they found two people dead on the scene.

Otter Tail officials said they have taken a suspect into custody.

The identifies of neither of the victims, nor the suspect, have been released.

Stay with WCCO.com for further updates as they’re available.