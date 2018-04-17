The all-girls team, called the "Robettes," are now on their way to the World Championship in Detroit.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Students in Minnesota are leaders in one of the fastest-growing activities across the country — robotics.

Convent of the Visitation School in Mendota Heights earned the most prestigious award in the North Star Regionals.

All Girls High School Robotics Team Heading To World Championships

(credit: CBS)

The all-girls team, called the “Robettes,” are now on their way to the World Championship in Detroit.

“It’s really nice being on an all-girls team because it really gives us an environment where we can thrive, and it’s a really safe environment where we can fail and make mistakes which makes it that much easier to learn,” said senior Abby Libbesmeier.

The World Championships are the weekend of April 25. The students are raising money to cover the cost of the trip. Click here to help.

