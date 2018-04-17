MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — You can help decide a new flavor for a new State Fair malt or sundae in the Dairy Building this summer.

The Midwest Dairy Association has three choices that you can vote for.

The first is called “It’s Breakfast, Dontcha Know?” There are mini-pancakes, bacon bits and maple syrup on top of vanilla ice cream or in a malt.

The second choice is “Sweet Heat.” It has mandarin oranges and jalapeño cheddar kettle chips with the ice cream.

The third choice is “That’s S’more Like It.” It has Golden Grahams, teeny marshmallows and chocolate syrup on vanilla ice cream or in a malt.

So far the third choice is in the lead for overall votes. (Tune in to WCCO Mid-Morning this Thursday at 9 a.m. when we will have a taste test with the three choices.)

The voting ends next Tuesday. Click here to register your vote.