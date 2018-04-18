(credit: via Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minneapolis officials postponed Earth Day clean-up plans this weekend as a blanket of snow still rests on the city in the wake of the weekend’s record snowstorm.

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board announced Wednesday that the Earth Day Clean Up event will be moved to May 12, a Saturday.

The event was initially slated for this Saturday, but the weekend snowstorm dumped more than a foot of snow on the Twin Cities, setting an all-time April snowfall record.

While much of the snow has melted in recent days, a layer of snow yet remains, not to mention large piles of snow and ice on the sides of plowed streets.

The average temperature for this time of year is in the upper 50s. However, every day this month has been below average.

Next week, temperatures look to climb back toward normal. Monday’s high looks to reach 60 degrees.