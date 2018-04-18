APRIL SNOW: Latest Forecast | Snow Emergencies | Closings & Delays | Live Radar | Weather App | Photo Gallery
(credit: Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — New billboards could help put the brakes on a wanted Minnesota grandmother accused in two murders.

The U.S. Marshals Service just put up a electronic billboard in five states: Texas, New Mexico, Arizona, California, and Nevada.

Lois Riess, 56, was last seen driving her latest victim’s car in Texas.

Investigators think Riess shot her husband in Blooming Prairie nearly four weeks ago.

Then she drove to Florida, where she killed a woman to apparently steal her identity and her car.

If you know anything regarding Riess’ whereabouts, call 1-800-780-8477.

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

