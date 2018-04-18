ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — We have seen multiple demonstrations this year over gun control and gun violence at the State Capitol. With just weeks to go in the legislative session, another one will take place Wednesday morning.

Despite the widespread protests, state lawmakers are not likely to pass a single bill restricting guns this year. After 26 separate gun control bills were introduced this session and only two got a hearing. They were both voted down twice by the legislature, which has a Republican majority.

Still, the Advocacy Group Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense will urge lawmakers to support gun control legislation at a rally Wednesday. Specifically, they want to see a bill on universal background checks and “red flag” legislation, which would allow families and law enforcement to ask a court for an Extreme Risk Protection Order to temporarily keep guns away from someone who poses a risk of harm to themselves or others.

The group at the heart of this event is not based in Minnesota. They were formed after the Sandy Hook shooting in 2012 and have since expanded to include chapters across the country.

The rally is scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday.