APRIL SNOW: Latest Forecast | Snow Emergencies | Closings & Delays | Live Radar | Weather App | Photo Gallery
Filed Under:mia, Minneapolis Institute of Art, Wander Minnesota

The Minneapolis Institute of Art is, of course, filled with art, from all over the world. But now through June 10, there’s a more locally based exhibit: The Mia Staff Art Show. This exhibit, on display in the Community Commons area, showcases the talent of Mia’s staff. It should come as no surprise that people who work in a museum not only appreciate art, they create it as well.

The exhibit has a wide range of subjects, mediums, and styles that go a long way toward demonstrating how vast the world of art can be.

mia202 The Staff Exhibit At MIA

Rob McBroom, “Exile of the Dinobots”

The pieces encompass everything from an animation cel (above) to acrylic paint (below).

mia203 The Staff Exhibit At MIA

Risa Tritabaugh, “Giving Voice”

mia204 The Staff Exhibit At MIA

Joshana First, “Drawing of Theseus Slaying the Centaur by Antoine-Louis Barye”

This may appear to be a photograph of a sculpture, but it’s a pencil drawing.

mia205 The Staff Exhibit At MIA

Heidi S. Raatz, “101 Reykjavik, 17 February 2017”

But photography is an art medium as well, as this photo clearly shows.

mia206 The Staff Exhibit At MIA

Jade Townsend, “Offering of Ears”

Surrealism makes an appearance.

mia207 The Staff Exhibit At MIA

Charlie Sisson, “Flowers, Book, and Candle”

As does more classical art.

mia208 The Staff Exhibit At MIA

Heather Everhart, “Battalion”

This piece is an homage to the 2018 #MeToo movements, and illustrates the Golden Globes’ TimesUp intervention, where many of the female actors attending wore black.

mia209 The Staff Exhibit At MIA

Michelle Cohen, “Seventh Brother”

This whimsical piece conjures up a fairy tale told by both the Grimm Brothers and Hans Christian Anderson, and makes use of handspun nettle yarn.

mia2010 The Staff Exhibit At MIA

Tobie Miller, “Rodin Study”

And, of course, sculpture.

The staff exhibit is diverse and thoughtful, and well worth a visit. It’s on display through June 10.

What else is happening in our state? Be sure to check out the 10 p.m. Tuesday night WCCO newscasts, where you can learn more in the weekly segment, Finding Minnesota.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch