The Minneapolis Institute of Art is, of course, filled with art, from all over the world. But now through June 10, there’s a more locally based exhibit: The Mia Staff Art Show. This exhibit, on display in the Community Commons area, showcases the talent of Mia’s staff. It should come as no surprise that people who work in a museum not only appreciate art, they create it as well.

The exhibit has a wide range of subjects, mediums, and styles that go a long way toward demonstrating how vast the world of art can be.

The pieces encompass everything from an animation cel (above) to acrylic paint (below).

This may appear to be a photograph of a sculpture, but it’s a pencil drawing.

But photography is an art medium as well, as this photo clearly shows.

Surrealism makes an appearance.

As does more classical art.

This piece is an homage to the 2018 #MeToo movements, and illustrates the Golden Globes’ TimesUp intervention, where many of the female actors attending wore black.

This whimsical piece conjures up a fairy tale told by both the Grimm Brothers and Hans Christian Anderson, and makes use of handspun nettle yarn.

And, of course, sculpture.

The staff exhibit is diverse and thoughtful, and well worth a visit. It’s on display through June 10.

What else is happening in our state? Be sure to check out the 10 p.m. Tuesday night WCCO newscasts, where you can learn more in the weekly segment, Finding Minnesota.