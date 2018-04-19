MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say a 31-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested Thursday after an apparent carjacking in Edina.

Edina police say the incident happened at about 1:45 p.m. as an Edina police officer spotted a suspicious person in a wooded area near Vernon Avenue and Gleason Road. Police say a stolen vehicle was recovered in that area just before 5 a.m. Thursday.

A suspect identified as Jacob David Bruneau entered a car and fled when he saw the officer. A pursuit started, but Bruneau crashed the vehicle on southbound Highway 169 just north of Valley View Road. He then stole a woman’s car nearby, and the pursuit ended on McCauley Trail just before 2 p.m. when he fled on foot.

Bruneau was taken into custody with a Taser and assistance from Eden Prairie police and the Minnesota State Patrol.

Bruneau was arrested on suspicion of fleeing police and aggravated robbery, and is expected to be charged on Friday.