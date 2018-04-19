MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After two years of investigations, prosecutors say no one will be charged in connection to the death of a Minnesota music icon.

At a news conference Thursday morning, Carver County Attorney Mark Metz said charges would not be filed, saying there was not enough evidence to reasonably convict anyone in Prince’s 2016 overdose death.

Nearly two years ago this week, the Minnesota music icon was found unresponsive in an elevator at his Chanhassen home, Paisley Park. The 57-year-old died of an accidental fentanyl overdose — an opioid painkiller 50 times more powerful than heroin.

In the Thursday news conference, Metz said the pills Prince took were counterfeit Vicodin pills — a legal drug that’s a mix of hydrocodone and acetaminophen — that actually contained fentanyl. Metz said Prince likely took the pills without knowing they were an incredibly potent and potentially lethal drug.

Metz said investigators couldn’t determine where Prince got the counterfeit Vicodin, and therefore couldn’t file charges in his overdose death. He also said the notoriously private musician didn’t have a cell phone, making the investigation more difficult.

Prince likely took those same pills when his plane had to make an emergency landing in Illinois, Metz said, though the pills Prince had at the time were never chemically tested. First responders revived the musician on his plane with two doses of Narcan.

Also on Thursday, the U.S. Attorney’s office in Minnesota announced the doctor accused of illegally prescribing percocet to Prince has agreed to pay $30,000 to settle a federal civil violation.