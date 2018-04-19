PRINCE: No Charges In Prince's Overdose Death | Feb. Report: No Charges Likely | 10 Top-Selling Albums
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police say one man is hospitalized and another is in custody after a shooting in north Minneapolis Thursday night.

Minneapolis police responded at about 6:30 p.m. to a report of shots fired near the 4600 block of Lyndale Avenue North. Authorities say a dispute began between two men who knew each other before the shooting took place.

Both men fled the scene on foot. Authorities say one man was taken to a hospital by a private vehicle, and is listed in critical condition. Another man sustained injuries and was taken into custody before being taken to a hospital by ambulance. His condition is not known.

The incident remains under investigation.

