MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The NFL released its 2018 regular season schedule for all teams Thursday night, and the Minnesota Vikings will be opening at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The Vikings, coming off an NFC North Division title and trip to the NFC title game, host the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Sept. 9, to open the season.

The Vikings open NFC North play the following week, traveling to Green Bay to face Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. Minnesota will have two games televised on WCCO-TV Channel 4: Sept. 23 against the Buffalo Bills at U.S. Bank Stadium, and Dec. 16 against the Miami Dolphins, also at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Minnesota will have four primetime games in the 2018 season. The first is for Thursday Night Football, Sept. 27 at the Los Angeles Rams. They’ll host the New Orleans Saints on Sunday Night Football on Oct. 28. They also host the Green Bay Packers for Sunday Night Football on Nov. 25, and they travel to face the Seattle Seahawks for Monday Night Football on Dec. 10.

The Vikings will have a much-anticipated rematch of the NFC title game with the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 7, in Philadelphia.

Minnesota hosts the Chicago Bears on Dec. 30 to end the regular season.