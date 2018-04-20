LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 11: Actor Dwayne Johnson attends the European Premiere of 'Rampage' at Cineworld Leicester Square on April 11, 2018 in London, England.(credit: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – If your promposal’s going to get rejected, you could do a lot worse than getting turned down by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Katie Kelzenberg, a Stillwater High School student, asked the “Fast & Furious” and “Rampage” star to prom via Twitter Sunday.

“You may be wondering, why should I go to prom with her?” Kelzenberg said in a video while dressed as The Rock. “Well, let me tell you why. I am the biggest Dwayne Johnson fan.”

Kelzenberg shows off her Rock merchandise collection before asking Johnson if he would “rock” it at prom with her.

Johnson responded via Instagram Friday.

“Unfortunately I’ll be shooting during that time in Hawaii,” Johnson wrote. “BUT I was so impressed by this young lady’s charm and confidence to even ask me (ladies always get shy in front of me) that I had to do something special.”

In lieu of a magical evening with the former wrestler and current superstar, Kelzenberg will receive a special screening of “Rampage,” with tickets and snacks for her and the rest of the theater paid for by Johnson.

Johnson also recorded a special message for Kelzenberg, which played over her school’s intercom system Friday.