SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (WCCO) — Following a nationwide manhunt, 56-year-old Lois Riess was captured by authorities at a South Padre Island, Texas restaurant late Thursday night.

According to CBS affiliate KGBT-TV, Riess was spotted at the Sea Ranch restaurant around 9 p.m. by a tipster, who then called law enforcement.

She is now behind bars at the South Padre Island Police Department. Police Chief Randy Smith describes the arrest as “relatively easy” and said she did not have any weapons on her.

NEW: Mugshot of "Killer Grandma" 56-year-old Lois Riess. She was arrested after being spotted in a restaurant in South Padre Island, Texas @WCCO #breaking pic.twitter.com/roWmAwzYyE — Mary McGuire (@mcguirereports) April 20, 2018

Riess is accused of murdering her husband, David Riess, in Blooming Prairie last month before fleeing south. She then allegedly murdered 59-year-old Pamela Hutchinson in Fort Meyers, Florida before stealing her vehicle and identity. Authorities believe Riess befriended Hutchinson at a bar and targeted her because they looked alike.

After the murder in Florida, investigators confirm she was spotted at a casino in Louisiana to WINK-TV in Fort Meyers. Riess used her own name and identification to play and hit a jackpot of $1,500.

Authorities believe she used the same gun to kill both victims.

She will likely be extradited from Texas to face possible murder and identity theft charges in both Florida and Minnesota.