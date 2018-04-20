MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Paisley Park on Thursday kicked off a four-day musical event celebrating the life of Prince, who passed away two years ago. Meanwhile, Gov. Mark Dayton has declared Saturday ‘Prince Day’ in Minnesota.

To honor the Purple One, all weekend long musicians and speakers are performing at Paisley Park. Events started Thursday and will run through Monday.

Those performing are people who knew Prince and some even worked with him! They include Sheila E, fDeluxe and Adrian Crutchfield.

A new super-group of Paisley Park and New Power Generation musical alumni will also be featured and will make their collective debut at Celebration 2018.

Check out the entire lineup below:

Also, Dayton proclaimed Saturday, April 21, as “Prince Day” in Minnesota.

“Prince and his phenomenal talents led an era of music and showcased Minnesota to the world,” Dayton said. “This day, we honor a magnificent artist, celebrate his great legacy, and thank him for always making Minnesota his home.”

Additionally, the Interstate 35W Bridge in Minneapolis will be lit purple both Friday and Saturday night in recognition of his passing and the memorial celebrations taking place around the city during the weekend.