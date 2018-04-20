MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesota Vikings linebacker Kentrell Brothers has been suspended for the first four games of the 2018 season.

Brothers violated the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances, the league announced Friday. He will be eligible to return to the Vikings’ active roster on Sept. 28, following the Thursday night game in Los Angeles against the Rams.

The 25-year-old was drafted by the Vikings in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. So far, he has mostly played on special teams for the Vikings, totaling 22 tackles over two seasons.

The Vikings open the season at home against the 49ers before traveling to Green Bay in Week 2. The team then returns home to face the Buffalo Bills in Week 3.