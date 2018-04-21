PRINCE: No Charges In Prince's Overdose Death | What Investigation Files Reveal | Jan. Report: No Charges Likely
By Mike Augustyniak
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Each week, Mike Augustyniak visits a local mixologist to see what they’re stirring up. In this edition, he heads to a hot new Minneapolis spot where the Bloody Mary’s aren’t red!

Green Mary

  • ¾ oz Reposado Tequila
  • ¾ oz Gamle Ode Dill Aquavit
  • 5 oz Green Bloody Mary Mix *
  • 2 dashes Bittercube Marvel Bar Bitters

    Mikes Mix: The Hasty Tastys Green Mary

    (credit: CBS)

    *To make the Green Bloody Mary mix, puree in a blender:

  • 3 tomatillos, husked, washed, and cored
  • 2 medium green tomatoes
  • Juice from 2 limes (about 2 oz)
  • 1 tsp grated fresh ginger
  • Pinch of kosher salt

    • Instructions

    Apply lime juice to half the rim of a Collins glass; rim the glass with Sal de Gusano (or Margarita salt, to your taste). Fill the glass with ice. Add Tequila, Aquavit, Green Mary Mix, and Marvel Bitters. Garnish with a bouquet of fresh Cilantro, half of an Orange wheel, and a cocktail onion if desired.

    Hasty Tasty cooks recipes from scratch using entirely wood-fired heat, with cocktails that cheekily incorporate kitchen flavors. The result is refined flavors served in an contemporary diner-like space.

