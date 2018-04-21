MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Each week, Mike Augustyniak visits a local mixologist to see what they’re stirring up. In this edition, he heads to a hot new Minneapolis spot where the Bloody Mary’s aren’t red!
Green Mary
*To make the Green Bloody Mary mix, puree in a blender:
Instructions
Apply lime juice to half the rim of a Collins glass; rim the glass with Sal de Gusano (or Margarita salt, to your taste). Fill the glass with ice. Add Tequila, Aquavit, Green Mary Mix, and Marvel Bitters. Garnish with a bouquet of fresh Cilantro, half of an Orange wheel, and a cocktail onion if desired.
Hasty Tasty cooks recipes from scratch using entirely wood-fired heat, with cocktails that cheekily incorporate kitchen flavors. The result is refined flavors served in an contemporary diner-like space.