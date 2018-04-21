MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Each week, Mike Augustyniak visits a local mixologist to see what they’re stirring up. In this edition, he heads to a hot new Minneapolis spot where the Bloody Mary’s aren’t red!

Green Mary

¾ oz Reposado Tequila

¾ oz Gamle Ode Dill Aquavit

5 oz Green Bloody Mary Mix *

2 dashes Bittercube Marvel Bar Bitters

*To make the Green Bloody Mary mix, puree in a blender:

3 tomatillos, husked, washed, and cored

2 medium green tomatoes

Juice from 2 limes (about 2 oz)

1 tsp grated fresh ginger

Pinch of kosher salt

Instructions

Apply lime juice to half the rim of a Collins glass; rim the glass with Sal de Gusano (or Margarita salt, to your taste). Fill the glass with ice. Add Tequila, Aquavit, Green Mary Mix, and Marvel Bitters. Garnish with a bouquet of fresh Cilantro, half of an Orange wheel, and a cocktail onion if desired.

Hasty Tasty cooks recipes from scratch using entirely wood-fired heat, with cocktails that cheekily incorporate kitchen flavors. The result is refined flavors served in an contemporary diner-like space.