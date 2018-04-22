MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Hutchinson Police are asking for the public’s help locating a vulnerable adult who hasn’t been seen since Saturday night.

Investigators with the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension say 59-year-old Donnie Jackson is believed to have left his group home on foot at around 10 p.m. Police say he has medical issues and can sometimes get delusional.

Jackson is believed to be heading to a former residence in Lake City or Revere, and caregivers are concerned for his welfare.

Jackson is described as 6 feet, 2 inches tall weighing 170 pounds with brown eyes and light brown hair. He was last wearing blue jeans and either a white jacket with red stripes and a hood or a green jacket.

Anyone with information on Jackson’s whereabouts should call Hutchinson Police at 302-587-2242, or dial 911.