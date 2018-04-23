Filed Under:Auto Theft, Red Bull, South Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in Minneapolis say officers arrested two people Monday afternoon after they fled police in a stolen car and crashed into a fence post on the city’s south side.

The Minneapolis Police Department says the arrests were prompted by a noontime call about someone stealing from a Red Bull truck.

When police attempted to stop the suspect, he fled in a stolen car, leading officers on a short chase in south Minneapolis.

After crashing into a fence post, the suspect and his passenger, a woman, attempted to run away.

Officers apprehended both of them. The driver was arrested on suspicion of auto theft.

The other passenger was also arrested. Police say she was brought to a hospital because she complained of pain in her knee.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch