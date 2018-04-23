MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in Minneapolis say officers arrested two people Monday afternoon after they fled police in a stolen car and crashed into a fence post on the city’s south side.

The Minneapolis Police Department says the arrests were prompted by a noontime call about someone stealing from a Red Bull truck.

When police attempted to stop the suspect, he fled in a stolen car, leading officers on a short chase in south Minneapolis.

After crashing into a fence post, the suspect and his passenger, a woman, attempted to run away.

Officers apprehended both of them. The driver was arrested on suspicion of auto theft.

The other passenger was also arrested. Police say she was brought to a hospital because she complained of pain in her knee.