MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Wild are parting ways with Chuck Fletcher, the team’s longtime general manager and executive vice president.

The team announced Monday that Fletcher’s contract will not be renewed.

In a statement, Wild owner Craig Leipold thanked Fletcher for his contributions to the team over the past nine years.

However, he said the team was not just looking to get to the playoffs but to bring the Stanley Cup to Minnesota.

Fletcher started his tenure with the Wild in 2009. Before that, he was an assistant general manager with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Wilda are now searching for a new general manager.