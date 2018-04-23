Filed Under:Local TV
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Traveling can be complicated, and you want to make sure you don’t start out on the wrong foot before you even step out of your own front door.

The travel booking app Hopper has released its top 10 booking mistakes that people make.

Liana Corwin, travel expert for Hopper, shared those mistakes and insights on WCCO Mid-Morning. Here they were, in case you missed it.

  1. Not using the right tools
  2. Booking too early
  3. Booking too late
  4. Not taking into account extra fees
  5. Not being flexible with dates
  6. Not being flexible with destinations
  7. Not checking alternate airports
  8. Shopping on the weekend
  9. An impulse buy
  10. Booking your flight before your hotel
