MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — New Minnesota women’s basketball coach Lindsay Whalen has hired former teammate Kelly Roysland as an assistant.

The university announced Monday that Roysland and Carly Thibault-DuDonis will join Whalen’s staff this season.

Roysland was the head coach at Macalester for the past four seasons, after four years as an assistant for the Gophers under coach Pam Borton. Roysland, a native of Fosston, Minnesota, was a freshman in 2004 when Whalen was a senior and the Gophers reached the NCAA Final Four.

Thibault-DuDonis was an assistant at Mississippi State the last two seasons. She’s the daughter of Mike Thibault, a longtime WNBA coach whose Connecticut Sun team drafted Whalen in 2004. Whalen will play the upcoming WNBA season with the Minnesota Lynx.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.