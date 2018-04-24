Filed Under:Beverly Burrell, Crime, Local TV

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Already facing a 14-year prison sentence, a Minnesota woman has been convicted of murder in another overdose death.

bev burrell Minn. Drug Dealer Convicted In Marines Overdose Death

Beverly Burrell (credit: CBS)

Beverly Burrell‘s trial came to an end Monday night when a judge found her guilty of 3rd degree murder in the death of 31-year-old Dustin Peltier. The victim’s mother told WCCO her son suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder after his time in the military overseas and begin using drugs to cope.

dustin peltier Minn. Drug Dealer Convicted In Marines Overdose Death

Dustin Peltier (credit: CBS)

According to court documents, Burrell knowingly sold heroin that was laced with fentanyl — a highly potent opioid — to several people and led to three deaths, including Peltier. She’s already serving a 14-year sentence for charges related to one of those deaths.

