MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Already facing a 14-year prison sentence, a Minnesota woman has been convicted of murder in another overdose death.

Beverly Burrell‘s trial came to an end Monday night when a judge found her guilty of 3rd degree murder in the death of 31-year-old Dustin Peltier. The victim’s mother told WCCO her son suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder after his time in the military overseas and begin using drugs to cope.

According to court documents, Burrell knowingly sold heroin that was laced with fentanyl — a highly potent opioid — to several people and led to three deaths, including Peltier. She’s already serving a 14-year sentence for charges related to one of those deaths.