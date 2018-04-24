Filed Under:Fantasy Sports Betting, Minnesota Legislature, State Capitol

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A bill to legalize online fantasy sports betting in Minnesota unexpectedly failed in the Minnesota House on Tuesday.

After the vote, critics said the rush to legalize the popular past time is coming from major corporations.

“I’m not hearing support for this bill from any of my constituents, not one. And the silence is deafening. And the reality is, this is swamp water,” Rep. Steve Drazkowski of Mazeppa said.

The bill would have set up regulations for online fantasy sports betting. It is not officially legal in Minnesota, but there’s no law against it either.

