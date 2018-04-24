EAGAN, Minn. (WCCO) — The NFL draft is next up in the NFL, and for the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday night.

But there is more. That’s what happens when your team starts its off-season workouts at a brand new practice facility with a new franchise quarterback.

The first thing you notice is the size. An indoor building big enough to practice punting. The Vikings are into these new digs, but only as a boost to the big picture.

“This is Week 1. We’re in a brand new, beautiful building you know, but that doesn’t mean we’re going to win ball games,” defensive end Everson Griffen said. “It’s a vibe, man. I think we know the hard work we gotta put in to get where we want to go.”

The next thing you look for is Kirk Cousins. This is his facility, and to an extent, and his team. And he is like his news conference: Well-spoken and optimistic.

“There’s a formula there for success. I sit in the team meetings and I see the organization. I see the attention to detail, I see the professionalism and it’s just no surprise why there was success last year,” Cousins said. “And it’s no surprise why I wanted to be here.”

Then you notice Dalvin Cook. He is back with a brace on his knee, but he’s back with expectations. And that’s what’s most important.

“I feel great. To be back out there with the fellas, that’s the first move. That’s first off. To go back out there with my teammates, it’s always fun being out there on the field,” Cook said.

So the memory of just three months ago now seems like three years ago. That’s football.

“We just want to go out with a new attitude, same goals. Go at a different approach, find ways to win and that’s it,” cornerback Xavier Rhodes said.

And that’s the effect of a new facility.