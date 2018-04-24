Filed Under:Bribes, Kickbacks, Plymouth

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A former city worker in the west metro is charged with soliciting nearly $60,000 in bribes and kickbacks in exchange for city projects.

Ronnie Taggart, the former facilities supervisor for the city of Plymouth, is charged with one count of wire fraud, according to U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The 50-year-old allegedly devised a scheme in which he would defraud the city by soliciting bribes and kickbacks in exchange for city contracts.

From 2012 to 2016, Taggart received $58,532 in bribes and kickbacks, authorities say. Often, the bribes would be in the form of home upgrades, such as landscaping work, kitchen appliances and electrical work.

To conceal the fraud, Taggart instructed contractors to submit fake quotations and inflate their bids to cover the cost of the kickbacks and bribes.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch