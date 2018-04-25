MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — U.S. Senators and Representatives from Minnesota once again put their culinary masterpieces to the test.

The eighth annual Minnesota Congressional Delegation Hotdish Competition was held in Washington D.C. Wednesday. The contest in the past has been organized by former Sen. Al Franken. This year, Senator Tina Smith is carrying on that tradition.

One of the judges at the hotdish competition was Olympic gold medalist Phil Drobnick; one hotdish was perhaps ambitiously named “Gold Medal Curling Hotdish.”

The winners were just announced at 11:30 a.m. Reps. Tom Emmer and Rick Nolan tied, for only the second time ever in competition history.

There was a final taste test to break the tie, and Emmer won. He had to leave, so Rep. Jason Lewis picked up the hot dish trophy.

His hotdish was called “Hotdish of Champions.”